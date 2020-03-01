Kerry College of Further Education and Training hold open week

Kerry College of Further Education and Training is holding its first open week event next week at its campus locations in Tralee and Listowel.

It’s a chance for parents, school leavers, job seekers, career changers, those who wish to re-skill or up-skill, as well as guidance professionals to see the range of full-time and part-time courses on offer.

The Clash Road, Tralee campus is holding open days on Tuesday and Thursday; the Listowel campus is having tours and an open day on Wednesday; while Monavalley, Tralee is open all week for tours and is holding an apprenticeship information event at 4pm on Wednesday.

For a full schedule of open week events and times, visit https://kerrycollege.ie/openweek/

For any enquiries or bookings call 066 714 96 96 or email: [email protected]