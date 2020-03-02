Kerry College of Further Education hosts open week

The Kerry College of Further Education is holding an open week at its three campus locations this week.

The open event will take place in Clash Road, Tralee; Monavalley, Tralee and Listowel from today until Friday.

The event will give people the chance to see the range of workshops and technical training areas, while also giving them the opportunity to meet with staff and students.

Information about full-time and part-time courses along with apprenticeship programmes will also be available.

Further information is available on https://kerrycollege.ie/openweek/