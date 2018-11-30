Kerry Co-Op refuses to comment on share conversion proposal

The board of Kerry Co-op has refused to comment on a report that it will be given details of a proposal to convert co-op shares into Kerry Group shares for members.

The farming news website AgriLand says the proposal is expected to be submitted at the co-op board’s meeting on Monday.

Agriland says it’ll be proposed that Kerry Co-op shareholders would be given the option to exchange their shares for Kerry Group plc shares.





Kerry Co-op is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group.

The co-op board has indicated it favours acquiring Kerry Agribusiness from Kerry Group and examining the possibility of joining forces with another co-op or milk processing company.

However, Kerry Co-op Shareholders’ and Suppliers’ Alliance is opposed to this.

Chairperson of the alliance, Donal Counihan is calling for Kerry Co-op to set up a new co-op which would represent existing Kerry milk suppliers and that some of the assets from Kerry Co-op would then be transferred into this new entity.

The remaining assets of Kerry Co-op would then be liquidated and co-op members’ shares would be converted into Kerry Group plc shares.

Mr Counihan says this process would minimise tax for co-op shareholders.