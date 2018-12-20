Kerry Co-op to meet tax advisors on Kerry Group share conversion plan

The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors tomorrow (Friday) to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into Kerry Group shares.

Deloitte will give their opinion on the proposal which would give Kerry Co-op shareholders the option to exchange their shares for the global food giant’s shares.

Kerry Co-op is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group, with a 13.7 per cent holding in the plc, worth around 2.3 billion euro.





The co-op itself has more than 13,000 members.

Kerry Co-op company secretary, Thomas Hunter McGowan, believes the plan would bring liquidity to shareholders.