Kerry Co-op claims proposed scheme being subjected to scare-mongering

Kerry Co-op has claimed that its proposed share redemption scheme has been subjected to scare-mongering from those opposed to the cash-in.

The board of the co-op, which is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group, signed off on a voluntary scheme which would allow shareholders cash in their shares.

Kerry Co-op held a series of meetings with shareholders this week on the matter.





Members will vote on the initiative at the co-op’s AGM on June 19th.

Chairman of Kerry Co-op Mundy Hayes says the proposed share redemption scheme represents the best current option to release equity to members.

He says it’s a voluntary initiative; the direct result of calls from members to address liquidity issues in their shareholdings.

Mr Hayes says to consider the shared redemption scheme will require a number of rule changes to be voted upon at the AGM.

He says the board has always been clear that as the scheme is subject to income tax as opposed to capital gains tax, it will not suit all members.

One group of members, the Kerry Co-op Suppliers’ and Shareholders’ Alliance has expressed concerns, claiming the share redemption scheme would result in excessive and unnecessary tax bills for those who wish to sell their shares or transfer them to a relative.

One shareholder, Dave Scannell, claims only a few shareholders seem to understand what they’re being asked to vote on and that if changes are approved at the AGM, people will effectively vote away their rights.