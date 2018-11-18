Kerry Co-op board preparing proposal for partial share spin out

Kerry Co-op is to put a proposal to the Revenue Commissioners which could allow its members to benefit from a partial spin out of it’s €2.2 billion stake in Kerry Group.

According to the Sunday Business of the Sunday Independent and their well-placed sources, the board of Kerry Co-op, which holds a 13.7% stake in Kerry Group, is taking tax experts advice to undertake a partial share spin out.

A board meeting in December is set to decide whether or not to go ahead with the take over of Kerry Group’s agribusiness unit, which is seen as an alternative to a share spin out. However, sources believe the board is unlikely to proceed.





Of 1,500 consultation surveys returned, 29% of farming members favoured a spin out and 95% were against purchasing the agribusiness unit.

Non-farming members were not consulted.