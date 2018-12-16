Kerry Clubs Planning For All-Ireland Club Football Championship Semi-Finals

Kerry clubs can now start planning properly for their AIB All-Ireland Club Football Championship semi-finals.

The trio last weekend discovered their respective opponents in the last four.

Dr.Crokes will face Mullinalaghta in the Seniors after the Longford side beat Kilmacud Crokes to claim their county’s first ever Leinster title. The sides will meet on Saturday February 16th. John Duffy is commentator with Shannonside https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Duffy.mp3





In the Intermediate Kilcummin are to take on Two Mile House of Kildare over the weekend of January 19th and 20th.

Two Mile House secured Leinster honours by edging out Shamrocks 1-8 to 10 points.

Ger McNally is Sports Editor with The Kildare Nationalist https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/McNally.mp3

That same weekend next month will see Beaufort play Dundalk Young Irelands of Louth in the Juniors.

Dundalk Young Irelands were 2-10 to 2-7 victors over St Brigids from Offaly in the Leinster Final.