Kerry Clubs To Benefit From County Final Match Programme Profits

Over €10,000 – nearly one quarter of the Kerry Coiste na nOg’s annual income – was derived from sales of the match programme for the Garvey’s Senior County Football Championship final between East Kerry and Dr Crokes.

The Coiste na nÓg committee compiled and sold the booklet for the game and the profits from its sale will be invested back into underage GAA activities in Kerry.

County Board Chairman, Tim Murphy, told last night’s meeting of the juvenile arm of Kerry GAA that the income derived from the county final programme was significant due to the good attendance.

Prior to the county final, Kerry GAA chose to not to sell television broadcast rights due to concerns it would affect the final attendance.