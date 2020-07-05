Kerry cllr wants worker rep on Tourism Taskforce

A Kerry councillor wants a representative for workers to be appointed to the new Tourism Taskforce.

The taskforce was established in May by the then Transport Minister Shane Ross who said the tourism sector had been near decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group includes the Irish Tour Operators Association, Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland and aims to safely reopen the hospitality sector.

Labour Cllr Marie Moloney says workers are at the coalface in the tourism industry and their opinions and expertise should be taken into account.