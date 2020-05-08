Kerry cllr calls for 0% VAT on PPE

A Kerry councillor is calling for VAT on Personal Protective Equipment to be reduced to 0%.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mikey Sheehy says the supply and sale of PPE is critical at this time in both the public and private sectors.

He says private care facilities, pharmacies, front line retail shops, food producers and many more sectors are trying to purchase PPE to protect staff and customers, but are faced with rising costs and shortage of supply.

He says cutting VAT to 0% would relieve businesses, particularly in the healthcare and residential care sectors, of the burden of tax on essential protection equipment.