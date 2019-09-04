Kerry clinic for farmers seeking to apply for beef aid

A clinic to help farmers apply for a beef aid scheme will be held in Kerry tomorrow.

The €100 million Beef Exception Aid Measure (BEAM) is available to over 70,000 farmers, however, only 20,000 had signed up before the deadline last Sunday.

The scheme is co-funded by the EU and is in response to severe market pressures being faced by beef farmers.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed says the deadline has now been extended to September 15th; all applications must be made online.

From 10am to 4pm tomorrow a dedicated clinic will be run by the Department of Agriculture at the Brehon Hotel, Killarney.