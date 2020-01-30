Kerry Climate Action Network to host public meeting

The Kerry Climate Action Network is hosting a public meeting tonight.

The meeting will take place in the Institute of Technology Tralee’s North Campus at 6.30pm.

It will highlight issues relating to climate ahead of the general election and a number of local politicians will be in attendance.

The Kerry Climate Action Network organised the meeting to outline the threat posed by climate change, in a bid to take climate action and address climate adaptation.

Meanwhile Safety Before LNG is among organisations joining One Future, a new group calling for faster and fairer climate action.

The campaign is highlighting climate as a central priority for voters in Kerry in the upcoming election, and supporters include Concern Worldwide, the Union of Students in Ireland, and Oxfam.