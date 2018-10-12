Kerry claims two awards for farm safety awards

Kerry has claimed two awards in the ESB Networks National Safety Challenge.

The awards encourage second and third level students in the fields of agriculture, construction and engineering to develop their own safety ideas for farming or construction.

Jack Nagle of Killorglin Community College won the second level category with his invention the Tractor Safe Lock which engages the vehicle’s handbrake when the operator leaves the cab.





IT Tralee student and Causeway native Paul Donegan won the Third Level category with PTO-SENSE.

The PTO-SENSE is a two-detection system for use when operating machinery.

Each of the national winners were presented with prizes to the value of €1,000.