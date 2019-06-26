Kerry Civil Defence allocated new extreme weather vehicle

The Kerry Civil Defence has added a new vehicle to their fleet which has the capacity to respond to national emergencies and extreme weather events.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin confirmed that Kerry is among the units that will receive one of the new four-wheel drive jeeps.

The 16 Ford Ranger Crewcab Pickup vehicles are being purchased from a €500,000 allocation from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Priced at over €31,000 each, the vehicles will benefit the Civil Defence service and further improve its ability to support the An Garda Síochána, the HSE and Local Authority in times of emergency.