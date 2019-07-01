Kerry Civil Defence able to provide emergency medical services at festivals this summer

The Civil Defence in Kerry will be able to provide emergency medical services at local festivals this summer.

The Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council met to discuss the licencing issue and granted an extension until the end November; this is the third and final extension, according to a spokesperson.

A 6-month extension has been sought to ensure none of this year’s duties would be impacted.

In Kerry, the Civil Defence has an association with numerous events including the Rose of Tralee International Festival and Puck Fair.

All issues nationwide must be resolved by November for the practitioners at EMT, Paramedic and Advanced Paramedic level to continue practicing within the Civil Defence.