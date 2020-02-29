Kerry churchgoers advised to not continue practice of hand-shaking

Churchgoers in Kerry are being advised not to continue the practice of hand-shaking at mass.

The Catholic Diocese of Kerry is suggesting that parishes would dispel with the practice, while the Church of Ireland says physical interaction should be suspended.

The advice is being issued as a response to concerns over COVID-19.

The Catholic Church in Ireland is responding to the coronavirus outbreak by discouraging the taking of communion on the tongue.

These precautions would also apply to the normal flu season, for which the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has issued guidelines.

The Church of Ireland says physical interaction during services, including the Sign of Peace, should be suspended.

It says clergy may choose to give the congregation permission to carry out an alternative Sign of Peace that does not involve hand contact, such as a smile, nod or bow.

It adds churchgoers should not come to services if they feel unwell.