Kerry Churches can reopen for personal prayer from Wednesday

Churches within the Diocese of Kerry can reopen for personal prayer from next Wednesday (May 20th).

Reopening will be dependent on health and safety measures, and arrangements for daily cleaning will need to be implemented.

Each parish is free to decide whether they will reopen for personal prayer.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Kerry is appealing people to continue to observe public health guidelines in Churches.

People are being urged to walk around or stand to pray, and not to sit down or touch anything to ensure safety.