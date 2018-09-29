Kerry for Choice calls on the Government to ensure abortion services are provided locally

Kerry for Choice has called on the Government to ensure abortion services are provided locally.

They’re taking part in the Abortion Right’s Campaign annual ‘March for Choice’ in Dublin this afternoon.

Supporters will gather at the Garden of Remembrance at 1.30pm before marching through the city under the theme ‘Free, Safe and Legal’.





Kerry for Choice spokesperson Paula Dennan says they’re concerned those in rural areas seeking abortion services may be impeded by elements in the proposed legislation and access to public transport.

She adds today’s march is a reminder that abortion legislation still hasn’t been introduced.