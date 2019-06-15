Kerry children facing 12-month waits for medical equipment

Kerry children are facing 12-month waits for medical equipment.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil, who was responding to figures which reveal that more than 200 children across Cork and Kerry are waiting between six and 12 months for basic equipment.

Deputy John Brassil says the figures contained in the waiting lists are particularly worrying as the equipment needed by these children and their families are basic, yet essential.

He says items such as walkers, toilet equipment, buggies and mattresses should not take up to 12 months to acquire.

He says, for example, there are 35 children in Cork and Kerry who are waiting up to a year for a wheelchair.

The Kerry TD believes the delays for basic equipment for children with specific medical needs are cruel and unnecessary, and he adds it isn’t right nor is it fair that children are suffering.

The Fianna Fáil TD is calling on the Health Minister to examine this situation and ensure that children are not left waiting for months for such basic equipment.