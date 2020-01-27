Kerry childcare provider calls on electorate to question candidates about the sector

A Kerry childcare provider is calling on people to question canvassing election candidates about the sector.

A protest is being held in Dublin on February 5th to highlight the lack of funding and government planning for the childcare sector, and the low pay of staff.

Manager of Scamps and Scholars Childcare Centre, Killorglin, Derek O’Leary says that due to insufficient levels of government funding, Irish parents pay some of the highest childcare fees in Europe, while it’s the lowest paid sector in the economy.

He says he hasn’t seen anything in the political parties’ manifestos to try to help childcare providers; there are only measure to assist parents.

Derek O’Leary is calling on people to question election candidates to ensure people working in childcare can be paid properly, and that childcare providers can survive.