Kerry childcare expert calls for changes to procedures for those who breach regulations

A Kerry childcare expert says procedures around the regulation of facilities need to change.

Gardai are carrying out a criminal investigation into the Hyde and Seek chain of creches in Dublin following issues raised by an RTE Investigates programme.

The Child and Family Agency, Tusla, which inspects such facilities and had raised concerns about the creches, is carrying out a separate probe.

The operator of the chain was previously found in breach of regulations.

Elaine O’Sullivan, who works in Scamps and Scholars in Killorglin, says the television show was deeply upsetting and hard to watch for professionals working in the childcare sector.

Ms O’Sullivan says Tusla moves much too slowly and a system needs to be put in place so parents can easily see the quality of each facility: