Kerry Chief Supt thanks people for supporting force during pandemic

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division is thanking the people of Kerry for their continued support of the force this year.

In a special Christmas message, Eileen Foster said everyone has faced difficulties during the pandemic and she offered her sympathies to those who have lost loved ones this year.

Chief Supt Foster urged people to stay safe over the festive season to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to limit their contacts.

She says support will always be available to those in difficulty: