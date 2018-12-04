Kerry Could Change How GAA Captains Are Selected

Kerry could change how they select captains for adult Inter County teams.

At present the County Championship winners have the honour of nominating Kerry captains for all sides.

However, Kerry team managements may instead get to make the decision from the year after next.





The topic is to be discussed at County Convention next week. Views will be aired on whether to stay with the present policy or change to allow team management select the captain.

While the item will be up for discussion at County Convention, no decision will be taken at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Secretary of County Committee Peter Twiss, in his report to Convention, has had his say on discipline and the lack of respect for volunteers in the GAA.

Twiss refers to unsavoury incidents involving high profile games and personnel which he says did not serve the County well this year. He adds that while the incidents have no place, their frequency is thankfully rare enough but any such incident is one too many and individuals must realise that society has not granted anybody permission to use a sports occasion to justify this sort of behaviour.

Twiss feels a more pressing concern is the lack of respect within the Association for those who give of their time voluntarily, be they referees, stewards, officials, or whoever. He believes the problem has become endemic and appears at all levels, involving supporters, parents, players & team mentors. He feels that rather than expending all energies on the high profile incidents the organisation needs to focus on finding solutions to this much more prevalent issue.

In relation to the Club Championships Peter Twiss thinks the new system can, with a couple of minor adjustments, be further enhanced going forward. He hopes the national fixtures programme will continue to provide specific time periods in the calendar year to allow Kerry GAA continue with the new format, which he believes is much better than the stop start nature of competitions that prevailed up to this year.

With regard to minor competition, Twiss respects the wishes of the clubs to continue to keep the age level at U18 but believes that only when the minor grade is completely separated from Senior and dropped to U17, can a proper games programme be developed for this level. He states “The reality is that our present minor competitions are not fit for purpose.”

Also, Kerry GAA reports a “good solid” financial year.

Team expenses overall return the same as 2017 but there were significant increases in the Senior Footballers & Senior Hurlers. This is as a direct result of increased Management Teams and panel sizes. There’s a net cost to Kerry GAA of 819 thousand euro for all Inter County Teams. Physiotherapy and Medical expenses of 168 thousand are down 16 thousand fom 2017.

Gate receipts show an increase of 25%/90 thousand euro. The Senior Football Championship increased by 96 thousand, the Club championship month of April also contributed increases of 35 thousand but the Hurling Championship had a decrease of 38 thousand.

There was an increase of 20 thousand in Commercial Income, mainly from additional royalties from the sale of the new Kerry jersey.

The Kerry GAA Store made a profit of 64 thousand.