Kerry chamber president feels late night shopping could be hard to implement in smaller towns

Proposals for shops to open late in the run up to Christmas could be hard to implement in smaller towns.

That’s according to President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Paul Sherry.

He was speaking as the Government is believed to be considering extending opening hours to allow customers prepare for Christmas.

The will follow the expected easing of Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions early next month.

Paul Sherry of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce believes cities are geared up for a co-ordinated approach to late night shopping.

He feels, however, this could be harder to replicate in smaller towns.