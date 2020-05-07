Kerry Chairman Says Health And Safety Comes First

Gaelic Games

The Chair of the Kerry County Board says Health comes first as the GAA give a roadmap for a return to play.

The association ruled out any inter-county games until October, with a chance for Club competitions to resume before then.

Speaking to Treasa Murphy on Kerry Today, Chair of the Kerry County Board, Tim Murphy, says that while the dates make it possible for the All-Irelands to be completed this year, it won’t happen until it is completely safe to do so for the players and volunteers involved in the game.

With such uncertainty as to when it will be safe to play, the association is exploring several options for the hurling and football championships.

One thought is for 2 All-Irelands championships in each code to take place in 2021.

The GAA’s Director of Communications Alan Milton doesn’t think that idea is too far-fetched…

The GAA has assembled a 14-person COVID-19 advisory group. They will be consulted as the process of returning to play continues.