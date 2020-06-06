Kerry Chairman Discusses Road-map For Return To Play

The GAA’s C-C-C-C expects to release an inter-county schedule before the end of the month.

Under the association’s roadmap for a return to play, inter-county competition will not resume until October 17th.

Club competitions will run from July 31st to October 11th, with group training permitted from July 20th.

Walkways around pitches can re-open on Monday, but the pitches themselves remain off limits for another three weeks.

Club-houses and dressing rooms must remain closed until August 10th.

Kerry GAA Chairman Tim Murphy

We’ve also been speaking with Kerryman journalist John O’Dowd

