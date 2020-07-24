Kerry chair of IHF believes stimulus plan could have gone further

The chairperson of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation feels more could have been done for the sector and for businesses in general in the July stimulus plan.

Bernadette Randles, who’s also Vice President of the IHF nationally, has questions as to how effective the €125 staycation tax credit will be, and whether people will be swamped with forms to claim it back.

She also believes measures such as the rates waiver don’t put money in businesses’ pockets, as they still ultimately have to pay it.