Kerry centre for adults with autism finally opens

A centre for adults with autism near Tralee, which was due to open six years ago, has finally opened.

The residential centre in Dromavalla, Ballyseedy was completed in 2014 but its opening was delayed by a lack of funding to operate the service.

The opening was also hampered by changes in national health policy.

More than a quarter of a million euro had been raised through the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle as well as through other fundraisers to help build a residential centre for adults with autism.

The building, which cost over a million to build, is owned by the Irish Society for Autism.

Thirteen years ago, the then Department of the Environment approved a grant under the Capital Assistance Scheme of €1,552,775 for the construction of the Dromavalla centre.

Kerry County Council operated the grant on behalf of the department.

The council expressed concern about the failure to open the centre given that the Irish Society for Autism had already received €1,475,136 from the total amount.

Efforts to open the centre were hampered by state health policy which had moved away from providing residential care for those with special needs to a preference for the funding of community care models.

Substantial changes had to be made to the building to meet these requirements, including a reduction in the number of residents.

The ISA said the HSE would fund the service; the HSE said the centre was not its project and that it had no money but that it would make the case for funding to government.

It’s now been confirmed that the centre has opened with five service users living there.

The HSE awarded the contract to run the service to Resilience Advanced Community Care. Resilience is leasing the building from the Irish Society for Autism.