The Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme has been shortlisted in the Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards.

The scheme, which provides water to 62,000 customers, is nominated in the Engineering Project of the Year Award category.

Other projects shortlisted include Kevin Street Garda Headquarters in Dublin, the Gort to Tuam Motorway, and Luas Cross City.





Engineers Ireland is encouraging the public to vote online for the Engineering Project of the Year before the November 2nd deadline.