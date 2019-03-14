Kerry Cathaoirleach says New York visit offers chance to promote county

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says a weekend business visit to New York, as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, presents a wonderful opportunity to promote the county internationally.

Cllr Norma Foley will travel to the US this Friday along with Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell and the local authority’s Tourism Officer, John Griffin.

During the visit, the Kerry delegation will meet with IDA Ireland, Tourism Ireland, the Ireland-US Business Council and the American Chamber.


They will also take part in the New York St Patrick’s Day parade, meet the Mayor of New York and members of the Kerry diaspora in the US.

 

