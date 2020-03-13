Kerry Cathaoirleach returning from United States today

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council is returning from the United States today.

Cllr Niall Kelleher was due to promote Kerry and meet with US agencies, politicians and officials up until next Tuesday.

He visited the IDA Office in Chicago yesterday and briefed them on recent developments in Kerry including the new RDI Hub in Killorglin, the Agritech Centre of Excellence, and the digital hubs in Dingle and Sneem.

Copies of Kerry County Council’s new Invest in Kerry brochure were also circulated.

Owing to the cancellation of St Patrick’s Day parades and other events, the Cathaoirleach is returning from the US today, ahead of schedule.