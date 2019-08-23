Kerry Cathaoirleach pens his reply to jovial invite from Dublin’s Lord Mayor

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has penned his reply to a jovial invite from Dublin’s Lord Mayor.

Paul McAuliffe, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, sent an invite to Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher, inviting the Fianna Fáil councillor to stay in the Mansion House during the All-Ireland Football Final weekend.

However, the Lord Mayor replaced the letter ‘s’ with the number 5, in reference to Dublin’s attempts to win an historic five-in-a-row.

In his reply, Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher makes numerous mentions of the Kingdom’s 37 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship wins, adding it would require a convoy of carriages to haul the county’s Celtic crosses to the capital.