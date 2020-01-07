Kerry Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach to boycott RIC commemoration

The Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council will boycott the ceremony to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police.

The Government is to honour those who served in the organisations prior to independence, at an event in Dublin Castle on January 17th.

It’s part of the State programme to mark the decade of centenaries, the significant events in Irish history between 1912 to 1923.

Fianna Fáil councillors Niall Kelleher and Norma Moriarty, the Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, say they won’t attend the event on principle.

Cllr Moriarty says it’s possible to honour the individuals that were involved and not the organisations.