Kerry Cathaoirleach to bring forward motion on online abuse

Kerry’s Cathaoirleach is to bring a motion before next month’s council meeting about online abuse.

Cllr Niall Kelleher was speaking following what he said was the posting of derogatory comments on social media during the General Election campaign, and comes after the death of British television presenter Caroline Flack.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher believes Kerry County Council needs to be united in its criticism of abuse perpetrated online.

He says public representatives and those running for office are there to serve the community, not to be targets for insults.

He believes social media needs to be more regulated, saying a person can be critical of someone else’s stance on a matter but not the person.

He’s to bring a motion on the matter before next month’s county council meeting.

Independent Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan, who previously was the victim of online abuse, added people shouldn’t be able to be faceless on social media.

Independent Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae agrees and has taken to social media to voice his opinion, saying he too has been subjected to online abuse since being elected to the council last May.

He believes unless there’s a change in both the mind frame of people using social media and the media, there’ll be more tragedies such as that of Caroline Flack.