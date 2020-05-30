Kerry cases of COVID-19 remain unchanged

Nine more people infected with the coronavirus have died and 59 people have tested positive.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team brings total number of covid-19 deaths in the Republic to 1,651.

24,929 people are now known to have been infected.

Data analysis up to Thursday night, reveals 58% of cases are linked to close contact with a known case, 2% are linked to travel, 39% have no clear source.

For the eleventh consecutive day, there has been no increase in the number of cases in Kerry – the figure remains at 308.