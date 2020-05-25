Kerry Card scheme to be launched to help local businesses

A dedicated card for Kerry is being launched in the coming weeks to support businesses in the county.

A similar scheme has been launched in Bristol in the UK and has been adapted for the county by Kerry County Council, Tralee Chamber Alliance and others.

The Kerry Card will be launched in association with One4All in the coming weeks and will be open to all businesses in the county to help money circulate in the local economy.

Ken Tobin from Tralee Chamber Alliance says this card can also be used by larger corporate businesses to give tax-free rewards to workers: