Kerry car dealers say car emission targets are doomed to fail

The targets set out in the current Climate Action Plan (CAP) for the reduction of Ireland’s car emissions are unrealistic and doomed to fail.

That’s according to the Irish Car Carbon Reduction Alliance (ICCRA), a new organisation which represents the majority of car dealers in Ireland including Kerry.

It’s calling for a review of the Climate Action Plan and the introduction of more realistic, yet ambitious targets for emissions and Electric Vehicles (EVs), as well as urgent consultation with the motoring sector so a realistic, pragmatic plan to reduce emissions from cars can be achieved.