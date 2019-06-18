Kerry car dealer says infrastructure for electric cars isn’t currently in place in rural Ireland

A Kerry car dealer says the infrastructure for electric cars isn’t currently in place, particularly in rural Ireland.

John Reen of Reen’s Peugeot Garage in Rathmore says the Government shouldn’t be penalising motorists and forcing people from their private cars until the necessary infrastructure is in place.

He does believe that electric cars are the way forward, but says as it stands it now takes over 3-hours longer to travel from Valentia Island to Dublin in such a vehicle.

Mr Reen says moving to electric vehicles is possible but only when the timing is right: