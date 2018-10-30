Kerry Captaincy Should be the Decision of Peter Keane According to Terrace Talk Pundits

The Team of the County Championship was named by Tim Moynihan and guest on Terrace talk last evening. Crokes top the list with 8 players on the team, Dingle had 4 while East Kerry had 2 and Kerins O Rahillys with one.

The topic of captaincy was discussed and both John Kennedy and Liam Brosnan agreed that times should change and Peter Keane should be able to pick his own captain, and there was only one man that they would choose…

But not all were in favour of change and some think that by winning the county championship gives the club the right to nominate a captain