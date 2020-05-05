Kerry Captain Hopeful There Will Be An All-Ireland Senior Football Championship This Year

Kerry captain David Clifford is hopeful there will be an All-Ireland Senior Football Championship this year.

Uncertainty continues to surround the 2020 season, with football and hurlings suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last week that it may be possible to play the All-Ireland championship behind closed doors but has left the decision with the GAA.

Clifford was speaking in an interview with Killarney-based insurance broker GMHD.ie https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dcone.mp3

In that same interview Clifford was asked about playing matches behind closed doors https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/twodc.mp3