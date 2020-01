Taking part in the second of three debates were Cllr Norma Foley of Fianna Fail, Cllr Pa Daly of Sinn Féin, Sonny Foran from Aobtú and Cllr Mike Kennelly from Fine Gael joined Deirdre in studio for part 2 of our election debate.

A fourth debate including all candidates will take place in the Rose Hotel on Tuesday February 4th and will be broadcasted live on Kerry Today from 9am to 11am. Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ge20kerry-election-forum-tickets-90925060303