Kerry Candidates Debate – Part 1

The first candidates’ debate on the station was held this morning on Kerry Today. Taking part were Minister of State Brendan Griffin of Fine Gael, Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty and Cleo Murphy of the Greens.
Kerry Sinn Fein TD brands claims by former party member as nonsense
An outgoing Kerry Sinn Fein TD has branded claims by a former party member as complete nonsense.Peadar Tóibín established Aontú following his resignation from...
HIQA publishes favourable inspection reports on two Kerry nursing homes
HIQA has published favourable inspection reports on two Kerry nursing homes.The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out inspections at Killarney Nursing Home and...
KCC says it can’t treat every route in freezing conditions
Kerry County Council says it's not in a position to treat every route in the county when temperatures drop.The local authority says it uses...
Terrace Talk – January 27th, 2020
Review of Kerry v Dublin in the Allianz Football League, Na Gaeil Junior All-Ireland Football Champions , Gerald Whyte passing – former County Chair,...
All Hail Na Gaeil! – January 27th, 2020
Na Gaeil of Tralee were crowned All Ireland Junior Club Champions in football on Saturday. Club PRO Micheál Herlihy spoke to Jerry about their...
Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Winner – January 27th, 2020
This year’s overall winner is 16-year-old Sophie Daly Wilson from Cahersiveen. Ann-Marie Killen, the deputy principal of Sophie’s school, Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen...