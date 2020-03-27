Kerry Cancer Support Group says bus service remains operational

The Kerry Cancer Support Group is appealing for donations of hand sanitiser.

The group, which runs Health Link Transport for cancer patients to Cork and Limerick is continuing its service at a limited capacity to comply with COVID-19 guidelines; patients are currently only permitted to travel alone on the bus.

An extra bus will be used on the Cork service, if needed.

Buses are fully sanitised during the day and deep cleans are also carried out.

Breda Dyland, from the Kerry Cancer Support Group, says all of the team are going above and beyond to ensure the service continues in a safe way: