The Kerry Cancer Support Group has launched its Limerick route.

The group, which was founded in 2007, has transported people to hospitals in Cork for their cancer treatment since 2010.

Over the past year, a service running from Kerry to the Mater Private Mid-Western Radiation Oncology Centre in Limerick was operated on a trial basis.

The Kerry Cancer Support Group has dedicated a bus for the new service, which will function on a similar basis to the current service operating to CUH.