Kerry cancer patient calls for at risk groups to be prioritised for COVID-19 testing

A Kerry cancer patient is calling for people who are undergoing chemotherapy, and other treatments, to be prioritised when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

Pat Hurley, who is from Tralee, has stomach cancer and his immune system is compromised.

He was tested for coronavirus and his chemotherapy had to be put on hold while he awaited the results.

Mr Hurley was told it would take three or four days to receive a result; however, they didn’t come through until 14 days after he was tested.

He was very concerned as his cancer treatment kept being pushed back during this time.

Mr Hurley doesn’t have COVID-19 and can restart his chemotherapy today.

He says he expected at risk groups would be better prioritised: