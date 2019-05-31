Kerry can bid for part of €150 million funding for visitor attractions

Kerry can bid to win part of €150 million in funding that Fáilte Ireland is investing in visitor attractions.

Minister Shane Ross has launched the Platforms for Growth initiative, which will develop major new visitor attractions of scale and enhance existing ones.

There are individual grants available for large-scale visitor attractions of over €2.5 million.

The deadline for expressions of interest is July 17th and a series of workshops on submission is being held around the country including one on June 13th in the Muckross Park Hotel, Killarney.