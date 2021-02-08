Kerry campaigner says retirees should get State pension at age 65

A Kerry campaigner says people should get the State pension when they retire at the age of 65.

Marian Relihan is from Lisselton and is a member of Kerry Women’s Interactive Network (KWIN); she is also a pensions campaigner.

A new social welfare payment is being introduced for 65-year-olds who aren’t still working; this means they’ll no longer have to sign on to get €203 a week.

It’s designed to help those who have to retire at 65, but can’t get the State pension until the age of 66.

Marian Relihan says people should get their pension when they retire at the traditional age of 65.

She doesn’t understand the logic behind making them wait a year to get it: