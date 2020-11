There’s just one week to go until Kerry take on Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship.

The Kingdom will be away for the tie on Sunday next at 4 o’clock.

Kerry manager Peter Keane

Part 1 https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PeterKeane1.mp3

Part 2 https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PeterKeane2.mp3

Kerry defender Tadhg Morley https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/morleyFULL.mp3

Kerry forward Sean O’Shea https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SeanOSheaFULL.mp3