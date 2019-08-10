Kerry Camogie Team Chasing All-Ireland Final Spot

A place in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship Final is the aim for Kerry this afternoon.
The Kingdom will be away to Clare in the last four at 2 o’clock, in Cusack Park, Ennis.
Kerry manager Ian Brick
Kerry:
1 Aoife Fitzgerald
2 Liz Houlihan
3 Niamh Leen
4 Michelle Costelloe
5 Patrice Diggin
6 Sara Murphy
7 Aine O’Connor
8 Elaine Ryall
9 Rachel McCarthy
10 Jessica Fitzell
11 Laura Collins
12 Olivia Dineen
13 Brid Horan
14 Jackie Horgan
15 Julianne O’Keeffe
Subs:
16 Alanna Maunsell
17 Clodagh Walsh
18 Norette Casey
19 Eilish Harrington
20 Emma Lawlor
21 Alannah Whelan
22 Megan Weir
23 Annemarie Leen