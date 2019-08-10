Kerry Camogie Team Chasing All-Ireland Final Spot

A place in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship Final is the aim for Kerry this afternoon.

The Kingdom will be away to Clare in the last four at 2 o’clock, in Cusack Park, Ennis.

Kerry manager Ian Brick https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1213ib-1.mp3

Kerry:

1 Aoife Fitzgerald

2 Liz Houlihan

3 Niamh Leen

4 Michelle Costelloe

5 Patrice Diggin

6 Sara Murphy

7 Aine O’Connor

8 Elaine Ryall

9 Rachel McCarthy

10 Jessica Fitzell

11 Laura Collins

12 Olivia Dineen

13 Brid Horan

14 Jackie Horgan

15 Julianne O’Keeffe

Subs:

16 Alanna Maunsell

17 Clodagh Walsh

18 Norette Casey

19 Eilish Harrington

20 Emma Lawlor

21 Alannah Whelan

22 Megan Weir

23 Annemarie Leen