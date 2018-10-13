Kerry Camogie Side Aiming For Munster Final Spot Today

Clanmaurice today contest the Munster Junior Club Camogie semi-final.
St. Joseph’s Doora Barefield of Clare provide the opposition, in Gurteen at 2.
Risteard O’Fuarain previews
The following is the Clanmaurice team
1 Aoife Fitzgerald
2 Liz Houlihan
3 Niamh Leen
4 Michelle Costello
5 Elaine Ryall
6 Patrice Diggin
7 Orla Young (Captain)
8 Aine O’Connor
9 Laura Collins
10 Julianne O’Keefe
11 Aoife Behan
12 Rachel McCarthy
13 Alanna Maunsell
14 Sara Murphy
15 Jackie Horgan
Subs
16 Jessica Fitzell
17 Saidhbhe Horgan
18 Olivia Dineen
19 Rachel Burke
20 Aoife O’Connor
21 Treise Moran
22 Alannah Whelan
23 Emma Lawlor
24 Megan Weir
25 Niamh Rid
26 Eilish Harrington
27 Norette Casey
Management
Manager – Mike Enright
Selectors – Pete Young, Stephen Murphy, Eric McHale
Admin – Joanne Diggin