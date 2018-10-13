Kerry Camogie Side Aiming For Munster Final Spot Today

Clanmaurice today contest the Munster Junior Club Camogie semi-final.

St. Joseph’s Doora Barefield of Clare provide the opposition, in Gurteen at 2.

Risteard O’Fuarain previews


The following is the Clanmaurice team

1 Aoife Fitzgerald

2 Liz Houlihan

3 Niamh Leen

4 Michelle Costello

5 Elaine Ryall

6 Patrice Diggin

7 Orla Young (Captain)

8 Aine O’Connor

9 Laura Collins

10 Julianne O’Keefe

11 Aoife Behan

12 Rachel McCarthy

13 Alanna Maunsell

14 Sara Murphy

15 Jackie Horgan

Subs

16 Jessica Fitzell

17 Saidhbhe Horgan

18 Olivia Dineen

19 Rachel Burke

20 Aoife O’Connor

21 Treise Moran

22 Alannah Whelan

23 Emma Lawlor

24 Megan Weir

25 Niamh Rid

26 Eilish Harrington

27 Norette Casey

Management
Manager – Mike Enright
Selectors – Pete Young, Stephen Murphy, Eric McHale
Admin – Joanne Diggin

